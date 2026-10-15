Mumbai, Get Ready to Rally: Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 5.0 Goes Howl-lloween!

Mumbai, it’s time to get back on the court! Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party is returning with its fifth edition, and this time, we’re bringing a spooky twist to the city’s favourite sporting celebration. On 31st October, Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 5.0 is all set to bring together sport, celebrities, entertainment and Halloween fun for an evening like no other.

From exciting rallies and celebrity appearances to music, food and immersive experiences, PPP 5.0 promises an action-packed evening where the spirit of competition meets the energy of a party. And with Halloween falling on the same day, expect a special dose of spooky surprises, playful experiences and festive fun.

This Halloween, The Court Gets Spookier!

Forget the usual Halloween plans. This year, we’re bringing together the thrill of pickleball and padel with the fun of the spookiest night of the year.

Introducing Howl-lloween at Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 5.0 — a celebration where smashing shots meet spooky vibes. Whether it’s getting competitive on the court, embracing the Halloween spirit or enjoying the lively atmosphere with friends, the evening promises plenty of reasons to show up and join the fun.

Five Editions. Countless Rallies. One Unmissable Party.

What began as a celebration of the growing pickleball and padel culture has evolved into a distinctive lifestyle experience. Over the previous editions, Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party has brought together celebrities, creators, athletes, fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers, creating a space where the love for sport goes hand in hand with entertainment and community.

Past editions have featured celebrity appearances by Varun Sharma, Vishal Jethwa, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Shroff, Isha Koppikar and Shriya Pilgaonkar, alongside creators and sports enthusiasts who have added to the event’s vibrant energy.

Now, with Edition 5.0, Pinkvilla is bringing the experience back to Mumbai with a fresh theme and even more reasons to get involved.

More Than a Game, It’s a Whole Vibe

At its heart, Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party is about bringing people together through movement, friendly competition and shared experiences. From players ready to put their skills to the test to fans cheering from the sidelines, the event creates a lively space where sport and social culture come

PPP 5.0 is ready to build on that momentum with an even bigger celebration of movement, community and entertainment.

So, whether you're coming to compete, cheer for your favourite players, meet new people, So, bring your game face, embrace the Halloween spirit and get ready to rally, play and party!

Are you ready to play?

Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 5.0 – Mumbai Edition

Register Below

Link: HERE

Date: 31st October 2026

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

Venue: To Be Announced

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 4.0 Returns on 27th September: More Sport, More Stars, More Party