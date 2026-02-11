Munna Bhai 3 Update: Rajkumar Hirani’s script unable to find 'right end’ as director juggles film with 3 Idiots sequel

Star filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been eyeing the script completion of some of his biggest projects, including the sequels to his superhit films 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai. While the former was previously reported by Pinkvilla to have been called 4 Idiots, the latter is looking to have a part number 3. Now, the director has revealed to Variety India that the stories for both projects are in progress; however, that’s about it so far. He has not shared a detailed plan for the Sanjay Dutt-led comedy drama's plans to go on floors next.

Rajkumar Hirani has revealed where the sequels for 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3 stand as of now. In a recent interview, he shared that the two films are being worked on at the moment. The Sanjay Dutt film already has two instalments, which were released in 2003 (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.) and 2006 (Lage Raho Munna Bhai) respectively. As to where the third part stands, the director revealed, “For Munna Bhai, I had an idea which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it."

Meanwhile, for the 3 Idiots sequel, which Pinkvilla was first to report about, the filmmaker has shared that an idea ‘sparked up’ to him very recently. We also reported that the director had already locked the script and was set to bring in Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi after 15 years from the original. The director shared an update, “I have three or four scripts with me at the moment, and I’ll have to pretty quickly take a call on which way to walk now."

About Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming projects

Following their collaboration in blockbusters 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014), the two are set to join hands for a biographical film on Dadasaheb Phalke. The latest update remains that the film is yet to go on floors as the scripting work is still ongoing, post which they will plan the rest of the schedule. He will also reconvene with Ranbir Kapoor following the release of Sanju in 2018 for a biopic of an athlete; the project is on hold as of now, with reports suggesting it is being pushed to 2027.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke on big screen – Detailed Report