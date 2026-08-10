Musafir Cafe Ending Explained: Between Sudha and Preeti, who does Chander choose in finale? Find out

Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, was released on the OTT platform Netflix and began streaming from July 24, 2026. With 8-episodes in total, here’s the series’ ending explainer.

Musafir Cafe Ending Explained

Musafir Cafe revolves around Chander, Sudha, and Preeti, with the story unfolding across two timelines. While one follows Chander’s passionate relationship with Sudha in 2018, the other shows him living a peaceful life with Preeti in 2026.

Everything changes when Sudha unexpectedly returns to Mussoorie, forcing Chander to confront the feelings he never fully left behind. Although Sudha has built a successful legal career and is planning a new life in Singapore, she admits that something still feels missing. Chander, meanwhile, reveals that he had always considered Sudha his life partner but struggles to forgive her for walking away.

The situation becomes more complicated when Preeti discovers the engagement ring that Mark had previously given Chander. However, Chander had never consciously chosen the ring or decided that he was ready for marriage, highlighting his uncertainty about his future.

Towards the end, Sudha’s present boyfriend, Vineet, arrives at the artists’ residency to surprise her. Although his face is not revealed, his arrival further complicates the situation between Sudha and Chander. With Sudha planning to move to Singapore with Vineet, the possibility of her reconnecting with Chander becomes even more uncertain.

The first season ends without revealing whom Chander will ultimately choose, Sudha or Preeti. The unresolved love triangle leaves several questions unanswered and sets the stage for the next chapter.

With Season 2 already confirmed, the series is expected to explore whether Sudha genuinely wants another chance with Chander or simply returned to Mussoorie to find closure before starting a new life in Singapore.

Apart from Vikrant Massey , Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, the series features Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Loveleen Mishra, Sadia Siddiqui, and more in key roles. Created by Sharanya Rajgopal, the series is based on a novel of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey.

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