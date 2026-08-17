Musafir Cafe star Vikrant Massey spills the beans about his acting break announcement: ‘I stayed at home for seven months but got…’

Vikrant Massey recently made quite an impact with the latest web series, Musafir Cafe. While promoting the show, the actor was seen playing a game of Never Have I Ever, during which he opened up about his initial announcement of taking a break from acting and his subsequent return to work.

Vikrant Massey on his break from acting announcement

Speaking on a show hosted by poetess Nayab Midha, Vikrant Massey was asked, “Never have I ever announced a break and then announced three releases, right after that.”

In response, the actor said, “Bahut hi naayab sawaal pucha hain aap ne. 2-4 award mil gaye the, 18 ghante kaam kar rahe the aur actually, mera beta paida hua tha. Uski memory jo meri thi, aur uski jo mere liye thi, woh ek phone ke zariye thi. I really did not find that attractive. Like, he started to call me ‘Papa’ in my absence.”

(You have asked a very thoughtful question. I had received two or four awards, was working 18 hours a day, and, in fact, my son had been born. My memories with him, and his memories of me, were through a phone. I really did not find that appealing. He started calling me ‘Papa’ in my absence.)

Vikrant added, “Uske daath aa gaye, aur woh na halka phulka chalne lag gaya in my absence, that mujhe laga kya hi matlab hain yeh conventional success ka jab dil tumhara waha hain aur tum hotelon main reh rahe ho. So I went back home for that. Toh 7 mahine ghar pe tha aur jab ghar se bore ho gaya toh wapas kaam pe aa gaya.”

(His teeth came in, and he even started taking small steps in my absence. That made me wonder what the point of conventional success was when your heart is somewhere else, and you are staying in hotels. So I went back home for that. I stayed at home for seven months, and when I got bored at home, I returned to work.)

For those unaware, in December 2024, Vikrant announced a hiatus from acting, citing his desire to spend more time with his family. Despite his announcement, the actor appeared in projects such as Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, O'Romeo, Pritam and Pedro, and the most recent Musafir Cafe .

The series, based on a novel of the same name, featured him alongside Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

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