Nana Patekar passes away at 75 in Goa; Ram Gopal Varma mourns his loss, says 'I hate his heart...'

Content Warning: The article contains mention of a person's demise, which can be triggering. Reader discretion is advised.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most respected names in Hindi and Marathi cinema, has passed away at the age of 75. The acclaimed performer passed away on October 8, 2026, at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. His death marks the loss of an actor whose powerful screen presence and intense performances left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

According to reports, Nana Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors made efforts to revive him. CPR was reportedly administered continuously for around 45 minutes, but the medical team was unable to revive the actor.

Nana Patekar's demise was declared at approximately 5:20 am on Thursday. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed that the actor passed away after being found unconscious at his residence.



RGV, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute

Nana Patekar's friends and colleagues from the industry are shocked due to his passing. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR." In his second tweet, RGV wrote, "Goodbye Nana, can’t ever forget what you brought to Ab Tak Chappan , Bhoot and the Attacks of 26/11."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!"

About Nana Patekar

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar began his film journey with the 1978 drama Gaman. His work across Hindi and Marathi cinema earned him immense respect from audiences and the industry alike.



Nana Patekar’s last film

Nana Patekar was last seen in Subedaar, which premiered on Prime Video in 2026. The film featured Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles alongside the veteran actor.

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