Nayak 2 in the making? Anil Kapoor acquires rights to original film 25 years after release

Anil Kapoor is on the move! The world of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad may be reopening its door and it seems to be coming sooner than ever. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the 69-year-old has acquired the rights to his famed film, Nayak. This comes 25 years after it was first released on September 1, back in 2001. It seems to be only a matter of time before a sequel to the film goes on floors.

Anil Kapoor reportedly plans to revive Nayak

A quarter of a century later, Nayak may find its way back to the screens via a sequel. Fans have longed for the renewal of a classic work like the political actioner that formed a stronghold with Anil Kapoor in the world of Indian cinema. Now, a source has shared that while producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam fame previously had the rights to Nayak, Anil Kapoor has recently secured them for himself.

Holding it close to his heart, marking a memorable moment in his acting career, the Bollywood star is no stranger to the idea of continuing the story. “He aspires to make a sequel to it. He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years, and he also is of the belief that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part,” shares the insider. While Deepak Mukut has not commented on the relinquishing of Nayak or whether it was indeed Anil Kapoor who acquired it, he previously revealed that he bought the rights from Nayak’s producer, Mr. A.S. Rathnam, holding them for 10 years back in 2024.

About Nayak

The 2001 film, Nayak: The Real Hero, captures the story of a man named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, played by Anil Kapoor, who challenges the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Balraj Chauhan (Amrish Puri), and is given the opportunity to become the CM for 24 hours. The chaos and the challenges faced, as well as changes brought about by the new and young lad in the position, became a cult favorite in the years to come. Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever portrayed crucial roles in the film.

