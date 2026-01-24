Nayanthara calls R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan “family” in new PIC from recent outing with husband Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and R Madhavan worked together in the 2025 film Test. But they’re not just industry friends who meet each other at star-studded parties and movie screenings. The celebs have bonded so well that they now call each other “family.” Check out a new picture from their recent outing, along with their respective spouses.

Nayanthara drops a new picture with R Madhavan

Many film stars spend quality time with others during the course of making a film. But not everyone can build a bond so strong to call the other person their family member. Nayanthara and R. Madhavan are actors who have worked both in Bollywood and the South film industry. Over the years, their bond has become so strong that spending time with each other doesn’t feel like a formality anymore.

Giving a peek into their lovely relationship, the actress dropped a sweet picture with her Test co-star. The image also features Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, and Madhavan’s wife, Sarita Madhavan. The positive and happy vibes between all of them show that they’re not just industry pals. In the sweet note for the Madhavans, the Jawan actress called them “family.”

Nayanthara further appreciated their hospitality and stated that they’re her most favorite couple ever. She further expressed on her Instagram Stories, “The kindest, warmest, sweetest souls, everything good in one place. Every time we meet them, it feels like we’ve known them for years. Now they’re not just friends, they’re family. Love n only love.”

Check out her post:

Talking about Nayanthara’s work front, the actress is all set to take over the big screens with her upcoming multi-starrer, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster film also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. For the unversed, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

As for R Madhavan, he was recently seen as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in the mega blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar. He will be reprising his role in Dhurandhar Part 2, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya Dhar’s anticipated sequel will be released on March 19, 2026.

