Nayyi Navelli Trailer Review: Yami Gautam turns on her spook for a fun fantasy entertainer in a battle against evil

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, is slated to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Maari helmer Balaji Mohan, the makers have unveiled a fun and spooky trailer for the fantasy entertainer.

Nayyi Navelli Trailer Review

The 3-minute-and-2-second-long trailer of Nayyi Navelli sets up the premise with the arrival of picture-perfect bride Mohini at her chaotic household in Meerut. She quickly wins everyone over by whipping up delicious savouries and becoming the family's favourite. However, one person remains suspicious of her, convinced that there is more to Mohini than meets the eye.

As the trailer progresses, Mohini's true identity is gradually revealed, adding a mysterious and supernatural layer to the story. The trailer also hints at a final showdown with an ultimate evil force, promising a blend of fantasy, humour and spooky moments.

Watch the trailer here:

Recently, speaking about her character, Yami Gautam Dhar said, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli allowed me to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart. It was a wonderful experience. I’m really excited for audiences to meet Mohini this Dussehra and discover her for themselves.”

Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house’s first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Addinath M. Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee and others play key roles.

Yami Gautam Dhar’s work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in a lead role in Haq. Directed by Suparn Verma, the drama featured Emraan Hashmi as the co-lead, with Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film received largely positive reviews.

The actress also made a cameo appearance in the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge .

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 9 OTT Release: When and where to watch Karan Johar hosted talk show’s last season