Nayyi Navelli Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Yami Gautam’s horror comedy film

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Maari fame Balaji Mohan, the horror-comedy, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

Nayyi Navelli Twitter Review

One user expressed disappointment with Nayyi Navelli, stating that although the film had a promising plot, the story barely progressed on screen. They added that Yami Gautam ’s exceptional screen presence was wasted due to chaotic and dull storytelling. While the comedy worked in parts, the horror elements failed to make much of an impact. They also praised the background music but criticised the direction.

Another netizen gave Nayyi Navelli a rating of 1.5 out of 5, stating that the film’s promising supernatural concept struggled to deliver the chills and laughter it promised. They praised Yami Gautam’s intriguing portrayal of the mysterious character Mohini and noted that the film’s blend of folklore, family drama, and horror-comedy had the potential to work well.

Meanwhile, another viewer described Nayyi Navelli as a powerful and engaging film, praising Yami Gautam for stealing the show with her performance in the folklore-based mystery.

Here are the reactions:

More about Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is set in Meerut and follows a troubled household whose fortunes change after a mysterious new bride arrives. Her seemingly miraculous abilities bring peace and prosperity to the family but raise suspicions among its members, with one believing that she is a supernatural witch.

As bizarre incidents unfold, the story explores whether she is an evil force or a supernatural protector caught in a larger battle between good and evil.

Yami Gautam Dhar plays the lead role, alongside Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Prateek Pachauri, and others in key roles.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music, while Rishi Punjabi serves as the cinematographer and Sumeet Kotian as the editor.

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