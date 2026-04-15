Neha Dhupia stuns in a deglam avatar in 52 Blue; First look and trailer of her international debut released

The first look and trailer of Neha Dhupia’s debut international film 52 Blue has been officially released. Known for her versatile performances, Neha steps into an entirely new space with this project, appearing in a raw, non-glamourous avatar for the very first time on screen.

Neha Dhupia on her role in 52 Blue

While talking about the film and her character, Neha said, “52 Blue has been one of the most deeply moving and transformative experiences of my career. When I first read the script, what stayed with me was the quiet strength of the mother she doesn’t speak loudly, but her presence shapes her son’s entire world. Playing a mother to a young man for the first time was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling, because it required me to tap into emotions that are raw, instinctive, and deeply human.”

The actor further adds, “The deglam aspect of the role was never a concern for me; in fact, it was liberating. It allowed me to completely shed any layers of vanity and immerse myself fully into the life of this woman, her silence, her resilience, and her unconditional love. There’s something very powerful about portraying a character who finds strength in vulnerability.”

On working with filmmaker Ali El Arabi

Neha mentioned, “Working with Ali El Arabi has been a revelation. His storytelling is so honest and rooted, and he creates an environment where you feel completely safe to explore and push your boundaries. Shooting in Kochi, in such a unique and intimate setting, added so much authenticity to the film. At its heart, 52 Blue is a story about dreams, about breaking free, and about the invisible forces like a mother’s belief that shape who we become. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of a film that is so universal in its emotions yet so personal in its storytelling. It’s a story that I believe will resonate with audiences across cultures and borders.”

About the film

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, who plays Neha’s husband, marking their first on-screen collaboration. In a significant departure from her previous roles, Neha will be seen portraying the mother of a young man, bringing depth and emotional gravitas to a character that anchors the narrative. Produced and directed by Ali El Arabi under his banner Ambient Light, based in Cairo and Los Angeles, the film is executive produced by Tariq Al-Naama, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews, and Katara Studios serving as co-producers.

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