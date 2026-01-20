Neha Kakkar reacts to divorce rumors with Rohanpreet Singh: "Don't drag my innocent husband"

After Neha Kakkar announced taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”, fans speculated trouble in paradise for the popular singer. Now, Neha has issued a clarification regarding divorce rumors with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Read on!

Neha Kakkar opens up on divorce rumors

In her latest Instagram Stories, Neha Kakkar cleared the air around rumors of her divorce from husband Rohanpreet Singh. In her long post, she requested people not drag her “innocent husband or my sweetest family in all this.” She added, “They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today, it's because of their support.”

Issuing clarification about her last viral post, the singer stated that she is upset with a few other people and the system. Having said that, she admitted she shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media.

“Media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” she stated, adding that from now on, she won’t talk about her personal life online. She concluded her post by stating, “Bechari (helpless) emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you, my NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”

Check out her post:

On Monday, Neha took to her Instagram Stories and announced taking a break from responsibilities, relationships, and work. In her earlier note, she stated, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work, and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.”

She also requested paparazzi and fans not to film her at all, respect her privacy, and let her live freely in this world without cameras. But soon after, she deleted her post.

After years of performing at religious events, Neha stepped into Bollywood with the dance number Second Hand Jawaani from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Cocktail. Later, she sang peppy tracks like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Dhating Nach, Kar Gayi Chull, and many more.

