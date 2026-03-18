Neither Aneet Padda nor Sai Pallavi to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Madhubala biopic; Mukesh Chhabra clarifies

The biographical film on legendary actress Madhubala is in the pipeline. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing the film, reports suggest that Darlings’ director Jasmeet K. Reen is looking forward to directing it. Rumors also suggest that while Aneet Padda has been locked to play the lead, Sai Pallavi was also in the running. Finally, the film's casting director has cleared the air, stating that they haven’t even started the process yet. Read on!

Madhubala's casting director opens up about the film’s leading lady

Ever since reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing Madhubala’s biopic made headlines, many speculations were made about its leading lady. After reports of Kiara Advani being locked for the project were debunked, some publications suggested that Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has been finalised to play the female lead in the biographical film.

Soon after, it was reported that South Indian actress Sai Pallavi was also in the running for the epic film. However, no official confirmation from the makers has been made yet. But just now, Mukesh Chhabra, who is responsible for the film’s casting, clarified the air. Taking to X, the casting director took a dig at reports suggesting that a name has been finalized for the movie.

In his now-deleted tweet, Mukesh stated that they haven’t even started the process. “Oh wow, so Madhubala casting is already locked? Amazing. Meanwhile, I keep reading a new “final” name every day… so I guess I must be casting for the wrong Madhubala biopic—because we haven’t even started yet. #MadhubalaBiopic.”

Take a look:

An industry insider told Filmfare that Bhansali wanted a fresh face to play the role of Madhubala in her biopic. Hence, Sai Pallavi was one of his top choices. Even though discussions about the same were in full swing, it didn’t end in favor of the Ek Din actress.

Regarded as one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Madhubala entertained the audience with over 70 films, the majority of which were hits. Even after her demise, the Venus of Indian cinema continues to rule the hearts of her audience. Hence, making her biopic comes with a lot of responsibility towards her unmatched legacy.

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