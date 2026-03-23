New Hindi OTT Release This Week: Vishal Bhardwaj's O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar

This month, several high-stakes films made their debut on the big screen and on streaming platforms. It started with the theatrical release of Jatin Sarna’s romantic saga, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya, followed by Charak: Fair of Faith and Dhurandhar The Revenge. On OTT, Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar, Nana Patekar’s Sankalp, and Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story were some of the films that started streaming in March 2026. As we officially step into the last week, fans are looking forward to enjoying Shahid Kapoor’s film O’Romeo on Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo to make its OTT debut

It’s pretty impossible to get out of the handover of the films and shows that were released earlier this month. Hence, this week, there’s only Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo releasing on OTT.

Following its theatrical debut on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s week, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller film, O’Romeo, will be released on Prime Video. According to Mint, the entertainer will be available for rent from March 27, 2026. Reports suggest that viewers who want to enjoy the film for free will have to wait a little longer, probably by the first or second week of April this year.

About O’Romeo

Penned and helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the gangster drama is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. While Shahid Kapoor leads the show as Ustara, he is joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dala, Rahul Deshpande, and more.

Several celebs, including Vikrant Massey, Randeep Hooda, Shakti Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Malhotra, and Akshay Kumar, made special appearances in the film.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Last year, Kapoor was seen in a raw and rugged avatar in Deva. After O’Romeo, he is set to feature in the upcoming romantic comedy film, Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, it is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will feature as female leads.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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