Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share a heartwarming moment during Satyanarayana Puja; VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s union remains the highlight of 2026 till now. After tying the knot as per two traditional ceremonies in Udaipur, the couple returned to Vijay’s luxurious mansion in Hyderabad. Soon after, they were spotted visiting temples and serving sweets and food to their admirers. Now, a viral video shows the couple taking part in a post-wedding puja at their village. Take a look!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda perform puja together

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda won millions of hearts when they revealed that they would be sending sweets and food to their fans across the country. Amid fulfilling their responsibility towards their friends and fans, the couple also had a Satyanarayana Puja at their village.

Videos from the religious ceremony have now gone viral online. In a clip, the Ranabaali co-stars can be seen indulging in a deep and serious conversation while sitting for the puja.

Take a look:

The second clip shows the couple engrossed in the puja. However, the love-smitten Rashmika Mandanna can’t stop gazing at her life partner. The way she looks at Vijay is so adorable and heart-melting. When he catched his wife smiling at him, Deverakonda asked, “What happened?”

Take a look:

In the clip, the Animal actress looked breathtaking in an ivory saree with a red and gold border. She completed her ethereal look by wearing traditional jewellery. Keeping her makeup minimal with hair tied in a sleek, floral braid, she finished off her look.

As for her groom, Vijay looked dapper in an ivory silk kurta with matching salwar. He styled his hair in a sleek-back look with an overgrown beard and moustache.

Recently, Allu Sirish shared inside glimpses from his pre-wedding event, Pelli Koduku. While Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were part of the festivities, they were joined by Rashmika and Vijay. If reports are to be believed, Virosh will be hosting a grand star-studded reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish drops inside glimpse from Pelli Koduku: Allu Arjun, Vijay, Rashmika, Ram Charan indulge in festivities; VIDEO