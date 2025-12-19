Nick Jonas dances to Dhurandhar song Shararat with Kevin and Joe Jonas, Ranveer Singh replies to 'Jiju'

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has taken the world by storm. While Indian celebs can't stop grooving to the action-thriller's marvelous music, international singing sensation Nick Jonas has also found his new pre-show hype song. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband was seen shaking a leg to the Shararat song from Aditya Dhar’s directorial. He was joined by his brothers Kevin and Joe. Don't miss Ranveer's reaction!

Nick Jonas grooves to the Shararat song from Dhurandhar

After his wedding to desi girl Priyanka Chopra, American singer-actor Nick Jonas's fondness for Bollywood songs has increased manifold. This time, he was delighted by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar song titled Shararat. Hence, Jonas decided to film a dance video on the peppy number along with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. They were also joined by his close friends. Captioning the fun clip, Nick penned, "New pre show hype song unlocked."

Nick blew the minds of his Indian fans, who were quick to express their admiration for him. A user commented, "National Jiju for a reason" while another wrote, "Jiju needs Adhaar card now." Many said that he is living in the moment. Director Aditya Dhar was also flattered by Jonas' dance moves on his song. Hence, he commented, "Okay… this just made my day."

Ranveer Singh wasn't behind in praising 'jiju' for his impressive moves and hyping his song. Taking to the comments section, the Bollywood actor penned, "Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE." To this Nick replied, "Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!"

Earlier, Nick was seen unwinding with the Hindi song Aavan Jaavan from Hrithik Roshan's film, War 2. Not just Jonas, even Ram Gopal Varma is highly impressed by Dhar and his magnum opus. Hence, the senior director-producer took to social media and heaped praise on Aditya. In his lengthy note on X, RGV stated that the Ranveer Singh starrer is a 'quantum leap' in Indian cinema.

Lauding Dhar, Varma opined that while most filmmakers believe in dumbing down their films, he assumes that the audience is intelligent, which is the highest respect a director can pay to an audience. While Ranveer is leading the show, he is also joined by Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, who has taken the internet by storm with his acting prowess.

