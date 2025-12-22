Nick Jonas' hype dance with Kevin, Joe Jonas is an ode to Zeenat Aman, don't miss Priyanka Chopra's sassy moves

International singing sensations, The Jonas Brothers, are definitely obsessed with Bollywood songs. Well, we aren't claiming that, but their killer dance moves on Hindi tracks surely tell the same story. After grooving to War 2 and Dhurandhar songs, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas gave a lovely tribute to veteran star of the Hindi film industry, Zeenat Aman. Don't miss Priyanka Chopra's cameo in it!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra groove to Aap Jaisa Koi

Nick Jonas has now found a new hobby-finding a new pre-show hype song every day. This time, his fun performance is an ode to senior Bollywood star Zeenat Aman. A while ago, the Hollywood actor-singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a delightful video of himself shaking a leg to the iconic disco anthem, Aap Jaisa Koi.

The clip opens with Nick dominating the frame, after which he is joined by his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. As the trio grooves to the peppy number, they are joined by desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Clearly, all of them has a blast unwinding to this jolly song. Captioning the trending video, Nick wrote, "Tonight’s pre show hype song. @thezeenataman icon."

Check out Nick Jonas' video:

