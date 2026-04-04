Nick Jonas remembers friend and 'sister' Maya Kibbel on her 31st birth anniversary: 'Reached for my phone...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering for some.

Nick Jonas’ heart is heavy today as he remembers his sister from another mother, photographer Maya Kibbel. On her 31st birth anniversary, the international music sensation took to social media and penned an emotional note, paying tribute to his late friend. Read on!

Nick Jonas remembers his late friend Maya Kibbel

Only the ones who have lost their loved ones know the pain of remembering them on their special days. Nick Jonas is also among those helpless ones who can no longer meet or see his dear pal and ‘sister’ Maya Kibbel. Hence, on April 3, 2026, when she turned 31, the musician took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a childhood picture with Maya.

In his moving tribute, the Sunday Best singer expressed, “I reached for my phone to call you so many times today, because for as long as I can remember this has been your day. Your birthday-April 3rd seared in my memory. I will cherish the time God gave us together forever. Please be at peace in heaven now and blow out your candles with the angels. You are and always will be my sister. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Maya.”

Take a look at his post

For the unversed, Maya was battling the rare genetic disorder, Wilson's disease. But sadly, on March 7, 2026, her heart and lungs had stopped functioning, and she passed away. The news of her demise was shared by her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel.

Sharing a long post with a picture of Maya, the mourning mother revealed, “She fought hard, but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER.”

Among the first ones who came to console Kiyoko was Nick. He took to the comments section and assured the heartbroken mother that he is always there for her. My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel” penned Jonas.

Maya was a photographer and a favorite of many Hollywood celebs. From Gigi Hadid to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas, several biggies followed her on Instagram.

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