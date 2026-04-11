Nora Fatehi claims her comments on feminism were taken out of context: 'Why can’t we be independent, strong and still need each other?'

Nora Fatehi is an independent adult who moved countries, hustled hard, paved her path, and became a popular face in India. She often uses her voice to speak about things that matter. In an old interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, she shared her two cents on feminism, which didn’t go well with a section of society, leading to a lot of online bashing. Now, in a podcast with Lilly Singh, she clarified her stance by saying, “people miss the context.” Read on!

Nora Fatehi claims her comments on feminism were taken out of context

While talking to Singh, Nora Fatehi went back in time and recalled how she was subjected to criticism after her statement on feminism was taken out of context. The actor and dance performer took the opportunity to clarify her statement. In the interview, she divulged that she is totally against extremism.

For context, the Be Happy actress revealed that she comes from a single parent, and misses having a nuclear family and the presence of two parents. “Unfortunately, people who have platforms will advocate for ‘You don’t need that. You can do everything by yourself.’ Yes, you can, but is it good for the child? I always look at the child version of me to have both parents,” she shared, adding that the emotional damage spills on the person when they’re adults.

Nora also mentioned that while a woman can be everything, it’s important to create an environment where men are accountable, where they should step up and be responsible. “Why can’t we be independent, strong, and still need you (men)? Why can’t we share and create balance? We have created this environment where we are so independent that we don't need you. Why can’t we share and balance?” she questioned in the podcast.

To refresh your memory, while talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Nora opened up about feminism. But the part where she says, “This idea of I don't need anybody. Feminism. I don't believe in this s***. In fact, I think, feminism f***** up our society completely,” spread like wildfire, subjecting her to a lot of judgment and negativity.

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