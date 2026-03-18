Nora Fatehi slams makers for Sarke Chunar song backlash: "They made Hindi track in an inappropriate way without my knowledge"

Nora Fatehi is currently all over the internet after she featured in the song Sarke Chunar from KD - The Devil. The peppy number was extensively slammed online for using offensive and vulgar lyrics. Now, the actress and performer reacted strongly to the backlash by blaming the makers for not listening to her opinions and creating the Hindi version of the song without her knowledge. Read on!

Nora Fatehi reacts to the Sarke Chunar song controversy

Amid the burning controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the actress clarified that the vulgar Hindi version of the track was created without her consent. In a video she posted online, Nora revealed that she shot the track in the Kannada language three years ago. At the time, the song was part of a big film with a huge icon.

When she was on set, the filmmaker translated the track to her. At that time, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to her. Apparently, she didn’t have any idea that the makers would be creating a Hindi version of the song with such inappropriate lyrics. “They didn’t take any permission from me,” the actress expressed, adding that an AI-generated image was created of her and Sanjay Dutt for the track’s poster.

Interestingly, when she saw the Hindi version at the launch, she told the director that it would attract backlash. But since she doesn’t have backing in the industry, her voice was ignored. Hence, she dissociated with the project and decided not to promote it. In the caption of the video statement, The Royals fame stated, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down.”

Take a look at the video:

Soon after her statement went viral, when a fan came to her support, the Madgaon Express actress was quick to state, “My bigger issue is the fact they went and made a whole Hindi version in the most vulgar, inappropriate way possible and just released it without my knowledge.”

The popular singer, dancer, and actress underscored that they operate like this generally in the industry. The approvals and opinions of the artists don’t matter to the makers.

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