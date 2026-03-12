Not Gopichand Malineni, but Akhanda director Boyapati Srinu to helm Sunny Deol starrer Jaat 2?

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, was released on April 10, 2025, and was a successful venture at the box office. Now, it appears that the film may get a sequel, though Gopichand Malineni might not direct the project.

Akhanda director Boyapati Srinu to helm Sunny Deol’s Jaat 2?

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of Jaat are in talks with director Boyapati Srinu to helm the sequel starring Sunny Deol. Apparently, director Gopichand Malineni is currently involved in another project, which has led the makers to approach a new director. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

For those unaware, Jaat is an action thriller that follows the story of a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Apart from Deol, the film features Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Previously, director Boyapati Srinu helmed Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The sequel follows a neighbouring nation’s plot to destroy India through a massive biowarfare attack planned during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

As the DRDO works on an antidote to the looming threat, the responsibility falls on Janani, the 16-year-old daughter of Murali Krishna and a prodigy with an IQ of 266, who develops a vaccine against the attack.

However, she soon becomes the enemy nation’s primary target, prompting her uncle and Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar, to return and protect her.

The film then follows how Akhanda uses his divine strength and supernatural powers to counter the threat and safeguard both Janani and the nation.

Sunny Deol’s work front

Sunny Deol was recently seen headlining the film Border 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The standalone sequel to Border (1997) is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Looking ahead, the actor has films like Ikka, Gabru, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana in his lineup of upcoming releases.

