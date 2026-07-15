Not Priyanka Chopra but Nick Jonas calls himself big Bollywood gossip fan; spills tea on celebrity breakups

Not romantic moments, it turns out the real secret to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s enviable marriage is a heavy dose of Bollywood gossip. In a hilarious and candid confession during a recent episode of the Jonas Brothers' new podcast series, Nick revealed that one of the absolute highlights of his eight-year journey with our desi girl is staying updated with the latest happenings of the Indian film industry. Read on!

Nick Jonas admits obsessing over Bollywood gossip

The conversation between Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a fun turn when Nick admitted that he is well-versed with Bollywood updates. Apparently, he is the one often knowing about celebrity breakups and link-ups before Priyanka herself.

“So, one of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I have got,” Nick joked during the podcast, leaving Priyanka in stitches.

Priyanka, who seemed thoroughly amused by her husband’s unexpected obsession, teased him, saying, “That's what you have loved the most about our whole marriage. His whole feed is filled with the gossip.”

She went on to share, “I don't know when someone's broken up with someone and you are always the one to tell me. It usually happens when I am texting someone and I will be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he’s like, 'No, they’ve broken up'.”

When Kevin and Joe Jonas pressed Nick to reveal his sources, the singer kept his lips sealed, noting, “I can't say names. These are friends of ours.” However, he did confess to “ghost-following” a few Bollywood gossip accounts, describing the industry's drama as “some good tea” with “all these storylines that you have got to follow.”

When Joe jokingly compared the accounts to a celebrity gossip platform, Nick didn't deny it, confirming that he is fully committed to keeping up with the industry’s vibrant culture.

It’s safe to say that Nick Jonas has officially earned his title as the ultimate Bollywood enthusiast after being called the national jiju. Who knew that behind the global superstar couple was a pair of fans just as obsessed with the latest B-town drama as the rest of us?

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