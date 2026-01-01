Not Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap reveals Bombay Velvet was written for Ranveer Singh: ‘He was much fresher…’

Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 crime-thriller, Bombay Velvet, showcased Ranbir Kapoor in a different light. While he portrayed the role of a street fighter with sincerity, the role wasn’t penned for him initially. In an interview, Kashyap revealed that he had Ranveer Singh in mind when he wrote the story and the character. Read on to know more!

In a chat with SCREEN, Anurag Kashyap looked back at his film, Bombay Velvet. The Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma movie opened to mixed reviews and crashed at the box office. But little did we know that the story was initially penned with Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh in mind.

Kashyap told the publication that conceptually, the movie wasn’t a big-budget project. But it was later sold to a studio on a very high budget, which insisted on taking Ranbir as its lead. “Earlier, when I wrote it, it was for Ranveer Singh. He was much fresher then. But everybody sold it on the basis of Ranbir, and the actor changed. It took me at least a year to wrap my head around it,” revealed Anurag.

In the same chat, the actor-filmmaker stated that after the film failed to be a success, he eventually got distant from lead actors Ranbir and Anushka. “We don’t meet often,” stated Kashyap, adding that even when they do, they just hug and greet each other. Moreover, he did know how to face them after the film’s failure, as they had trusted him with the project.

“I was dealing with my own demons. So, I needed to come out of that and make a very small film. I was very focused on Raman Raghav. But slowly, I think, we became distant,” recalled the Kennedy director.

Eventually, Kashyap realized that Kapoor was upset and didn’t want him to talk about the film, which would later make headlines. Ranbir would tell him, ‘Why do you keep talking about Bombay Velvet? Just ignore it.’ Based on Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables, the 2015 film also starred Karan Johar and Kay Kay Menon.

