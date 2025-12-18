Not Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar but this is why Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis is pushed, reveals Amitabh Bachchan

Agastya Nanda's upcoming war film, Ikkis, was just around the corner when the makers moved it to a new date. Recently, director Sriram Raghavan and his team decided to postpone the release of the action-packed film to January 1, 2026. It's being assumed that the decision was made keeping in mind the jam-packed box office, owing to Dhurandhar's domination and the upcoming line-up of movies. But recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that astrology is the reason behind the movie's postponement.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why Ikkis is pushed to a new date

Amitabh Bachchan often pens his mind on X and interacts with his fans on the micro-blogging site. But recently, he gave an update about his grandson's big screen debut. In his latest tweet, senior Bachchan stated that Ikkis was scheduled for 2025, but it has been moved to January 1, 2026. Sharing the reason behind it, he expressed in Hindi, which translates to "Some astrologers said, brother, it's a good omen, let's go, just let's go!"

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post on X:

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the makers of Ikkis made the official announcement for the postponement of the film. In the captions, they mentioned, "This new year, gift yourself courage. The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026." They also mentioned that the final trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s first war film will drop this coming weekend in theatres.

About Ikkis

Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda's big screen debut after he stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Penned by Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It also marks legendary actor Dharmendra's final film appearance. Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Suhasini Mulay, Deepak Dobriyal, and others are also part of the action-thriller.

