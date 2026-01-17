NOT Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt reveals Shah Rukh Khan as her 'fav co-actor' on joining viral 2016 trend

Just like many B-town celebs, Alia Bhatt has also joined the viral 2016 trend. The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped unfiltered, hazy but beautiful memories from a decade ago. From sharing some special shoot moments with her favorite co-actor Shah Rukh Khan to indulging in a gossip session with Parineeti Chopra, she did it all. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt hops on the viral 2016 trend

The 2016 trend is a new social media craze that even Bollywood stars are taking part in. This time, it’s Alia Bhatt who jumped on the bandwagon and dropped unseen glimpses from 2016. She started telling “2016 ki kahaani” by dropping a picture of her sitting, likely for a photoshoot. It was followed by an internet-breaking image with her Dear Zindagi co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. Describing the image, the National Award-winning actress mentioned, “some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever.”

A decade later, Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan, have only seen their love multiply. Even back in the day, Razdan wouldn’t stop showering her daughter with immense love. Next up in her photo dump was an image of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra, who looked tired during rehearsals for the “dream team tour.” In 2026, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress celebrated her birthday with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, during the promotions of her movie, Kapoor and Sons.

From dancing to Tamma Tamma with her Badri, to spending some golden moments praying to the lord and indulging in a gossip session with Parineeti Chopra, Alia’s 2016 was a whole vibe. The diva then ended the year with a head-banging concert in Berlin.

Since 2016, Alia’s life changed for good. The actress got married to her lover, actor Ranbir Kapoor, won a National Film Award for Best Actress, welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, and recently moved into her new abode with her little family.

On the work front, Bhatt is now looking forward to the release of her next movie, Love & War. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starring Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal is expected to hit cinemas on August 14, 2026.

