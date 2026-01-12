Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben get hitched in dreamy Udaipur wedding, hold hands in celebration after varmala

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married! The couple first said their ‘I dos’ in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 10. It was said to have been followed by traditional pheras on the following day, January 11, with the attendance of the couple’s friends and family. With most of the events kept under wraps, the celebration was hardly seen online, but videos have now surfaced of the two smiling as the guests cheer.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon get married

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have tied the knot in a ceremony held very privately at the Fairmont Hotel in Rajasthan. Attendance was limited to only close acquaintances and family members. After the rituals were over, an attendee shared a short clip of the two in their wedding outfits. Seemingly taken after the completion of the main event, as guests watched the couple celebrate.

Fireworks can be seen in the background of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s celebratory moment as they hold each other’s hands and raise them in the air. Smiling widely at their partner, the couple appears more than ready to walk this new path together.

A separate moment showcasing the colors and waterworks was shared online, with the night sky being lit up by numerous beautiful lights and multiple shades of happiness.

After jetting off from Mumbai earlier last week for the then-upcoming festivities, Nupur Sanon was joined by sister Kriti Sanon, her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia, and their parents. Soon, on Friday, the haldi ceremony was held with the attendees making the most of the day. It was followed by a sangeet night where the Bollywood actress danced with her friends, including Varun Sharma, for the couple, who later shook a leg themselves.

A private celebration was held after they exchanged rings, where her father walked her down the aisle, and with the bridesmaids throwing their flower bouquets in surfacing clips, the two seemed to have had the best celebration!

