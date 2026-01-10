Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Udaipur Wedding: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy arrive in style ahead of star-studded festivities

Currently, all eyes are on Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, who are set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026. The festivities have already begun in Udaipur, and Bollywood celebs have started arriving to be part of the couple’s big day. BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy just landed in the royal city to witness and be a part of the magical union of the lovebirds.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy arrive in Udaipur for Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s wedding

A while ago, on January 10, 2026, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were spotted arriving in Udaipur to attend the ongoing wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. At the airport, Disha looked chic in a white tank top, which she paired with blue denim. The diva completed her look with a yellow jacket, a pair of white sneakers, minimal makeup, and hair tied in a messy bun.

As for Mouni, she wore a white round-neck t-shirt underneath a blue jacket. With a pair of black comfortable pants, sneakers, and hair left open, she completed her look.

Check it out:

A couple of days ago, Nupur and Stebin were spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for their grand, star-studded wedding. They were joined by friends and family, including Kriti Sanon and her rumored beau, Kabir Bahia. The wedding festivities started with Haldi, which was followed by a magical Sangeet night in the event.

At the musical night, Nupur’s sister, B-town star Kriti Sanon, left no stone unturned to make her younger sister feel special while having a blast. Several visuals from the Sangeet went viral. In one of the clips, the Mimi actress was seen shaking a leg to Salame Ishq Meri Jaan and some peppy Bhojpuri tracks with actor Varun Sharma. Kriti also joined her mother in giving an emotional performance on the song, Dil Tu Jaan Tu.

The bride also took over the dance floor by shaking a leg to Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari. She was later joined by the groom, who tried to match Nupur’s steps to Gallan Goodiyan. On January 11, 2026, the couple is expected to tie the knot in the presence of their dear ones. Rumors are rife that the newlyweds will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for the industry friends.

