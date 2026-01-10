Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding: Bride and groom shake a leg to Gallan Goodiyan at Udaipur sangeet, watch

Nothing can stop Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben from celebrating to their heart’s content. The couple set out for their nuptials a couple of days ago from Mumbai airport and were joined by their family and friends, including sister Kriti’s rumored beau, Kabir Bahia. With the haldi event on January 9 morning, a big sangeet night was planned for the couple. Following performances from the attendees, including a special dance number from the bride’s mom, Geetu, and the bridesmaids getting together to perform, the couple took to the dance floor to dance it out.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben dance without a care in the world at the sangeet celebration

Videos surfacing from the sangeet of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben show them dancing with smiles on their faces. Taking in the moment, the two grooved along to Gallan Goodiyan, trying to match each other’s steps and imitating the lyrics with movements. The intimate function was joined by the couple’s family and close friends, who filmed the whole thing while enjoying it. Check out the video below.

Previously, Kriti Sanon danced to Salame Ishq Meri Jaan and was then joined by friend Varun Sharma as they set the dance floor on fire with their Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu steps. An emotional moment broke out amid all the fun as mom Geetu and fellow actress sister dedicated Dil Tu Jaan Tu to the younger one about take a big step in her life.

The bride was not far away from her own big moment as she danced to Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari for her husband-to-be, who watched and cheered for them. The bridesmaids joined Nupur in her moment of dedication to her love.

Following the sangeet, a ceremony is set to be held on January 10 where the couple will say their ‘I dos’. The pheras are said to be planned for the following day, Sunday, January 11, in the presence of only close family members and friends. A special reception will be held separately in Mumbai post the Udaipur ceremony, for their industry contacts.

