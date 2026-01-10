Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding: Kriti Sanon and mom Geeta dance to Dil Tu Jaan Tu, VIDEO from Sangeet will make you emotional

Udaipur is currently buzzing with color and joy as singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon kicked off their wedding festivities. The celebrations began with a sunny, high-energy haldi ceremony that flowed right into a sangeet night filled with music and heartfelt moments.

While the dance floor was packed all night, the real highlight was seeing the Sanon family bond. A video currently going viral shows an emotional and sweet performance by Kriti Sanon and her mother, Geeta Sanon. Dancing to Dil Tu Jaan Tu, Kriti—looking stunning and fully present in the moment—showered her sister with love before sharing a beautiful dance with her mom, who looked lovely in a pink sharara.

Of course, it wasn't all tears and sentiment. Kriti and her close friend Varun Sharma brought some serious 'desi' energy to the party, getting the whole crowd cheering as they grooved to the Bhojpuri classic Lollipop Lagelu. One popular clip also featured Kriti dancing alongside the bride and their girl gang to Sajnaji Vari Vari.

The party actually started earlier in the day at the Haldi. In clips shared online, Nupur, Stebin, and Kriti were seen losing themselves to the beat of the dhol. Nupur looked every bit the radiant bride in a yellow-and-white lehenga, while Stebin matched her perfectly in a coordinated kurta. Kriti added her own flair to the theme, rocking a vibrant yellow outfit with a boho-style scarf.

These celebrations are just the beginning of what promises to be a very personal and emotional weekend. Sources say the couple has planned several meaningful touches for the main event on January 11. Nupur’s father will be walking her down the aisle, and Kriti is taking on the role of maid of honor. They’ve even planned a "roast-and-toast" session where their inner circle can share funny stories and sentimental tributes. This wedding is less about the spectacle and more about the deep ties between family and friends.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon lights up dance floor at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding sangeet in Udaipur