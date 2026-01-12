Nupur Sanon-Stebin Bin make first appearance as husband and wife after Udaipur wedding, Kriti Sanon joins them: VIDEO

It’s official! Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in two different wedding ceremonies in Udaipur. A while ago, on January 12, 2026, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as they returned from their destination wedding. They were joined by Nupur’s elder sister, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

After a whirlwind of dreamy celebrations in Udaipur, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially back home. The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on January 11, 2026, were seen making their first public appearance as husband and wife at the airport. Looking happy, they smiled for the cameras, marking the end of their beautiful wedding journey and the beginning of their new life together.

In a clip posted by Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the popular singer can be seen making his way out. The groom can be seen wearing a short off-white kurta with mirror details. He paired it with matching pants. The bride, Nupur, followed her husband, looking pretty in a blue Anarkali.

In another clip, actress Kriti Sanon can be seen joining her sister and brother-in-law. For a comfortable trip, the Mimi star donned a simple, multi-coloured kurta set, which she paired with matching, colorful pants. Before posing for the paparazzi, the sisters engaged in a brief conversation. Kriti got clicked with Nupur and Stebin, and the trio headed home together.

Nupur and Stebin’s wedding festivities were nothing short of a fairytale. After having an intimate Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, the couple had a blast dancing to Hindi songs at their Sangeet. While the bride and groom performed for each other, Kriti also grooved to the beats of some Bollywood and Bhojpuri music. The mother of the bride made the atmosphere emotional with her subtle performance.

Later, the couple exchanged their vows and said ‘I do’ to each other in a white Christian wedding. Nupur and Stebin also tied the knot as per Hindu traditions. Rumors have it that the newlyweds will be hosting a starry Mumbai reception for their industry friends.

