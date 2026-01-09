O Romeo Poster: Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of his rugged avatar from Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller

In his extensive career, Shahid Kapoor has played all kinds of roles. This time, he is set to return to the big screens as a rugged, raw, and rough sports personality. Today (January 9, 2026), the makers dropped a new poster, showcasing Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar. Read on to know when the audience can enjoy the film’s trailer!

Shahid Kapoor’s look from O Romeo out

Shahid Kapoor, in collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, is coming up with O Romeo. In the upcoming sports thriller, the handsome hunk of B-town will be seen with a rugged look. In a recently released poster, Shahid can be seen exuding rebel vibes. Seems like he is all set to give his rivals a bloody battle.

In the poster, Shahid flaunts his pumped-up body with an aggressive facial expression, enough to scare his competitors. With his scary roar and deadly demeanor, Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience on the big screens on February 13, 2026.

Check out the poster:

In the poster, the Vivah actor can also be seen sporting a full-body tattoo. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that this is the first time that he is undergoing such a transformation for any project. He also worked extensively on his body, and it surely comes out in the poster. An industry insider told us that the drastic transformation didn’t happen overnight. It demanded intense physical preparation. Having said that, the creative team also paid close attention to detail in the tattoo’s design, placement, and narrative relevance.

While one must think that flaunting a full-body ink is purely cosmetic, that’s not true. The rare transformation has been done in sync with the storyline and the progressing arc of Shahid’s character in his upcoming movie. Apparently, the tattoos reflect the character’s inner turmoil, rage, and emotional scars.

With such a powerful poster and a bodily transformation no one saw coming, O Romeo has succeeded in creating hype among cinema lovers. While his fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit big screens, it’s only a matter of time before people will get to see another Shahid Kapoor- Vishal Bhardwaj creation come to light.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor pushes all limits to sport a full body tattoo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo