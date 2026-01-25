Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54 in Bhubaneswar

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away on January 25, 2026, at the age of 54. The renowned musician died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he was undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and liver-related ailments.

Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54

Abhijit Majumdar was a highly acclaimed figure in the Odia music industry, with numerous accolades to his credit owing to his immense contribution and prominence. He was associated with several hit projects over the years, and the news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the industry, leaving colleagues and well-wishers deeply saddened.

The composer had been battling multiple health issues for the past few days and was receiving treatment at AIIMS. However, as his condition worsened late at night, Majumdar was placed on life support after slipping into a coma. He eventually succumbed to his illness.

According to reports from Odisha-based media, Majumdar was rushed to the emergency department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on September 4, 2025. On December 31, doctors indicated that his health had shown signs of improvement, and he was expected to be discharged within two days.

While the official cause of death is yet to be announced, media reports suggest that Majumdar was suffering from multiple health complications.

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the music fraternity as well as the political sphere, with many offering heartfelt homage to Abhijit Majumdar’s legacy. Fans, too, expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic news.

Born in Cuttack, Abhijit Majumdar began his musical journey in 1991 and, over a career spanning more than three decades, emerged as one of the most influential composers in Odisha. He contributed to over 700 songs across Odia films and music albums, earning widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base throughout the state.

Some of Abhijit Majumdar’s notable works include Odia films such as Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Mr. Majnu, Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, and many more. His passing has been widely described as the end of an era in the Odia music industry. The composer is survived by his wife, Ranjita Majumdar, and their son.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara calls R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan 'family' in new PIC from recent outing with husband Vignesh Shivan