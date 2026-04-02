OG Ramayana fame Dipika Chikhlia reacts to Ranbir Kapoor starrer teaser: ‘Very beautiful, awaiting the film...’

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, the makers of Ramayana released a 2-minute 38-second teaser. The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama has flooded the internet, and many are praising his look. As soon as the teaser was officially released, several actors from the industry shared their thoughts, and now Dipika Chikhlia has reacted to Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga.

Best known for playing Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the actress said, "I watched the teaser, and it's very grand. Bahut rich lag raha hai. Unhone bahut achhe se banaya hai (It is looking very rich, they have made it grand). So now I'm awaiting the film, and it's looking very beautiful, there's no doubt about it.”

For the unversed, Dipika Chikhlia emerged as a household name in the late 1980s, thanks to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Even in today's times, it remains one of the most iconic mythological shows to have ever aired on television. In fact, Dipika's portrayal of Sita is still loved by the audience for the grace and simplicity she brings to it.

Talking about Ramayana, Ranbir is set to play the protagonist, Lord Rama; he will be locking horns with South star Yash, who will be seen as the main antagonist, Ravana. Sai Pallavi will be seen portraying Mata Sita, and Ravie Dubey is locked to feature as Lakshman. Further, Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman. Ramayana Part 1 is expected to hit the theatres this Diwali, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali 2027. Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part epic saga is touted to be India's most expensive film.

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are serving as the music composers while Kumar Vishwas have penned the lyrics. As per the director, the story is heavily inspired by the Valmiki Ramayana.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

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