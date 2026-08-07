Ohh My Dog Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Pankaj Tripathi starrer family entertainer

The dog drama Ohh My Dog starts with landscapes of Assam and Bihar. The film tells two parallel stories connected by one universal emotion that is love. In Assam, young Appu played by Maahi Rai is desperate to find his beloved dog, Momo, who disappears. Refusing to give up, he embarks on a search, uncovering a grim reality. At the same time in Bihar, Oscar, a loyal dog, begins his own mission after his caretaker vanishes, only to discover that a new danger.

Fans react to the film on Twitter

A user tweeted after watching the film, "It's one of the finest dog drama which has such an out of the box idea as its premise that it not only surprises you but in the end it becomes a memorable watch. Amit Rai deserves all the love for his conviction n making such a heartfelt, thoughtful, emotional n remarkable film."

Another user tweeted, "So glad I watched #OhhMyDog in theatres. It was completely worth it"

About the film Ohh My Dog

The story follows two pups, Momo and Oscar, who are separated shortly after birth and raised in different worlds. Momo becomes a cherished member of a family in Assam, while Oscar finds a devoted companion in Prince, a construction worker in Bihar. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Momo disappears and Prince suddenly goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As two parallel journeys unfold, the search for the missing duo reveals unexpected dangers.

The film is helmed and written by Amit Rai. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Oscar aka Bruno, Maahi Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Vid Mishra, Bulloo Kumar, Jitendra Joshi, and 250 dogs.

ALSO READ: Ohh My Dog Review: Oscar's unwavering loyalty sets humans straight in Pankaj Tripathi's family entertainer