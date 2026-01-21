O'Romeo trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s love-hate saga takes a deadly turn in Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller

Shahid Kapoor is back with a dark, intense action-thriller titled O'Romeo. Ahead of the film’s release on the big screens on February 13, 2026, the makers dropped its gripping trailer. Looking at the cuts, it’s pretty evident that Kapoor’s Haseen Ustara is in no mood to have mercy. Check it out!

O'Romeo trailer released

Vishal Bhardwaj has created an action-thriller that the audience can’t wait to experience on the 70 mm. Well, after much-waiting, the trailer of the actioner, O'Romeo, finally dropped, and it’s on everyone’s lips. The 3-minute 8-second clip gives a peek into the risky life of Haseen Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor.

The trailer opens with the lovers, played by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, facing the deadly consequences of being madly in love with each other. Then comes the villain, played by Avinash Tiwary, who is here to seek revenge from the Casanova who has now turned into a Romeo.

Inspired by true events, the story takes the audience to the time when Ustara was a merciless local goon and killer who thought of himself as a hero. The epic dialogue, “Ustra se panga nahi lene ka, shareer se aatma kaat ke le jaata hai” is enough to describe his evil character.

Watch the trailer below:

From dealing with and dodging Nana Patekar’s Mathur to dancing on the streets, he does it all until he meets his love interest, played by Triptii Dimri. She came to him to execute someone’s killing, but ended up hunting down the roadside Romeo with her deadly looks and raging one-liners. But their love-hate saga takes a fierce turn in the upcoming thriller.

You wouldn’t want to miss Disha Patani’s sultry dance moves in the item number. While Shahid and Triptii lead the show, they are joined by Avinash, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, and Rahul Deshpande. Vikrant Massey will also be making a special appearance in the film.

Apart from direction, Bhardwaj is also responsible for penning the dialogues and co-writing the screenplay with Rohan Narula. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced O'Romeo with Manuj Mittra as the associate producer.

