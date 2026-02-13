O'Romeo Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read if you plan to watch Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's action thriller

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has released in theatres on February 13, 2026. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action drama marks the actor's reunion with Bhardwaj after several years.

If you are planning to watch the movie in theatres, here’s what Twitter users have to say about it.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that the film's first half is done well. It has "stylish action, well paced and usual dark humour". The user added that it was enjoyable till then.



Another X user commented that they couldn't praise Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo movie enough! The user further gave the film 4.5 rating on 5! They further added, "Shahid Kapoor's acting has been phenomenal, as has the acting of the rest of the star cast, it will create a storm", and that Shahid Kapoor has blown away the audience. Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani are good in it.

Moreover, a third user wrote that Shahid Kapoor's acting has been phenomenal, same goes for the acting of the rest of the star cast. I don't want to reveal the entire story, but I want to say that it will create a storm, and Shahid Kapoor has blown away the audience.



More about the film O'Romeo



The film is inspired by the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, and is set against the backdrop of gritty Mumbai. It blends intense action, crime, and a tragic love story. O'Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj under his banner Vishal Bhardwaj Films. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in a special appearance in the film.

