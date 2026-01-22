O’Romeo’s Farida Jalal reviews Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, says “He could have done better”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan didn’t follow in the footsteps of his father. He ditched acting and ventured into direction with his debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Farida Jalal reviewed Aryan’s show and opined that he could have done better with it. Read on!

Farida Jalal reviews Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Farida Jalal has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. Over the past years, she has worked with many B-town biggies, including Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Zoom, the senior actress shared her two cents about SRK’s son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

While talking to the publication, Jalal shared that she watched the series. “Theek tha, it was okay. He could have done it better, but accha toh tha,” Farida said in her review. Having said that, she also welcomed Aryan to the industry with open arms, calling it his home. “Welcome home! Yahin ke toh hai, aur kahan jayenge? (He belongs here. Where else will he go?)," she expressed.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Unlike his sister, actress Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan stepped into direction and came up with a seven-episode series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The story revolves around a Bollywood actor, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya Lalwani), who tries to navigate his way to the top while walking the risky and unpredictable lanes of B-town.

The show also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera. Bankrolled by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under Red Chillies Entertainment, the multi-starrer show was released on Netflix in September 2025. It opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

As for Farida Jalal, she will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo. The audience was stunned after watching a teaser of her rowdy character in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action-thriller. Co-starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani, the movie is scheduled to hit big screens on February 13, 2026.

