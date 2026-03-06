Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra announced as presenter alongside Anne Hathaway and Robert Downey Jr

Oscars 2026 is mere days away, and crucial details like the list of presenters are finally being shared with the world. Among the many updates, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has locked in another big appearance for herself. The star has been announced as one of the presenters at the upcoming awards ceremony. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, where fans of the desi girl will be able to see her in action.

Oscars reveals list of presenters, Priyanka Chopra joins

Priyanka Chopra has been revealed as one of the many high-end presenters at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. She will be joining the likes of Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwenyth Paltrow. The Sky is Pink actress will be returning to the ceremony as a presenter after 10 years, following her appearance in 2016. She also recently showed up at the Golden Globe Awards at the start of the year, alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa as a presenter, and has made her mark at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the past.

Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña are some of the previously announced presenters at the upcoming ceremony next Sunday.

This year’s Oscars have a record 16 nominations for Sinners and became the most nominated film ever by the Academy. Hamnet, Sentimental Value, One Battle After Another, and Frankenstein are some of the other big frontrunners for wins this year, with bets being placed on Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category.

The 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, and will be made available to stream online on Hulu, with a broadcast on ABC.

ALSO READ: Romance Tales: From sliding into Priyanka Chopra’s DMs to making the desi girl his wife, how Nick Jonas became 'national jiju'