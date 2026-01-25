Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty conferred Padma Bhushan, Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan

Ahead of Republic Day 2026, the Padma Awards for this year have been announced, with superstar Mammootty being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away last year, has been posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty honoured with Padma Bhushan; Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan

According to reports, Mammootty was in Thiruvananthapuram when the announcement was made. Reacting to the news, the actor spoke to Mathrubhumi and said, “Santhosham, athi santhosham (Happy, really happy)… There is nothing bigger than receiving this honour from the country.”

Over a career spanning more than 400 films, Mammootty has acted in movies across Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and several other Indian languages. He has also won three National Film Awards for his contribution to cinema. Earlier in 2025, his contemporary and fellow superstar Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

As Mammootty received this prestigious honour, several actors from across the film industry expressed their warm wishes and congratulations.

On the other hand, legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian films, the Centre has posthumously awarded him the Padma Vibhushan.

Mammootty’s upcoming film

Following his recent cameo appearance in Chatha Pacha, Mammootty will next be seen in a lead role in Patriot. Co-starring with Mohanlal after several years, the film is touted to be a spy action drama and is slated for release on April 23, 2026. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming Padayaatra, directed by veteran arthouse filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project marks their fourth collaboration after a gap of 32 years.

Additionally, Mammootty is set to collaborate with director Nithish Sahadev on an upcoming action film. He also has another project lined up with the producers of Marco.

