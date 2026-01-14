Palak Aujla shares a pic amid husband Karan Aujla's cheating allegations

Palak Aujla has reacted to the cheating claims floating online against her husband of 2 years, Karan Aujla. The Indian singer has been subjected to allegations of cheating on his wife by getting into a relationship with a US-based singer while being married. Ms. Gori, who claims to be a singer herself, has shared claims on her social media against the Tauba Tauba hitmaker for being in a romantic relationship with her. Now, the wife of the rapper reacted to the allegations with a subtle post on her Instagram account, showing her support for her partner.

Palak Aujla chooses to stand by her husband’s side amid cheating rumors

Amid allegations of being cheated on by her husband with an American woman, Canadian makeup artist and businesswoman Palak Aujla has reacted to the controversy for the first time. Taking to her social media account with 234 K followers, she shared a sweet photo of herself with Karan Aujla. While her own face was hidden behind her partner’s in the image, and there was no verbal reaction to the ongoing situation, her post was a clear sign of support amid all the chaos. She did not write any words of comfort either and chose to speak via her Instagram update instead. The CEO also added Karan Aujla and MXRCI’s Winning Speech audio to the post, expressing herself.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla continues to be silent amid all the accusations made against him. His team is yet to react to the allegations as well. He has neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship with a different person while being married to his wife, Palak.

On January 13 local time, the backlash against Karan Aujla reached a new peak as the musician Ms Gori made claims of being lied to. Moreover, she shared plans to make revelations about her alleged relationship with the Indian singer. The US-based lady who goes by the alias Ms Gori has also claimed that the Indian star’s team has launched a campaign against her to spread misinformation.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma join hands for reality show after divorce? Cricketer shuts down rumors