Palak Muchhal opens up on dealing with negativity amid brother Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's delayed wedding

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. However, their wedding ceremony was called off at the last minute, due to Smriti's father's health concerns, followed by the groom's hospitalisation. Further, several rumors about Palash and Smriti's fallout surfaced on the internet, with some claiming Palash was cheating on Smriti. While the wedding has been put on hold, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal recently talked about how both families are coping with such hard times.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Palak was asked how difficult it is to focus on positive things in such difficult times. She said, “I think the families have been through very very tough times. We would like to believe in positivity at this time and spread positivity as much as we can and stay strong.”

Earlier, Palak had released a statement on her Instagram handle, with an appeal for privacy for both the families. She said, “Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the family in this sensitive time.”

For the unversed, Palash and Smriti's wedding was originally scheduled in Sangli, Maharashtra. According to reports, Smriti's father Shriniwas Mandhana experienced sudden health complications related to heart, which led to postponement of the ceremony. In an interview, Palash's mother stated that he was the one who made the decision to put the wedding on hold.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better).

