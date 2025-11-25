Palak Muchhal visits hospital in Mumbai amidst Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding postponed

Playback singer Palak Muchhal was spotted at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, November 25, visiting her brother, music composer Palash Muchhal, amid the sudden postponement of his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The wedding, initially scheduled for Sunday, November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra, was put on hold following a medical emergency in Smriti Mandhana’s family.

Palak arrived at the hospital dressed in a long blue shirt, black leggings, and white wedges, heading straight inside without interacting with the media waiting outside. She later addressed the situation on Instagram, requesting privacy for both families. “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time,” she wrote.

Smriti Mandhana’s father falls ill on wedding day

Reports suggest that on the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health setback with heart attack-like symptoms. He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli for immediate treatment. Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana’s manager, confirmed the incident, saying, “Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation.”

He further added, “You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage… is indefinitely postponed. The doctor has said he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers.”

Here’s how Palash Muchhal was affected

The sudden illness of Mandhana’s father deeply affected Palash Muchhal, who shares a close bond with his future father-in-law. According to his mother, Palash became extremely emotional and stressed, requiring medical attention himself. “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress,” she said. Palash has since returned to Mumbai and is recovering.

Following the developments, both Smriti and Palash are reportedly under significant emotional strain, awaiting better news regarding Mandhana’s father’s health. Fans also noticed that Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media, including her proposal video and wedding announcements. Her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil also removed the wedding announcement videos they had previously shared.

