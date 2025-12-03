Palash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram amid wedding with Smriti Mandhana on hold

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to Palash Muchhal has recently been the talk of the town after their proposal at the DY Patil Stadium went viral. However, just ahead of their nuptials, the marriage was postponed after the cricketer’s father was reportedly rushed to the emergency room for symptoms of a heart attack. Later, it was also reported that the groom was hospitalized, further delaying the wedding. Amid rising rumors, the Indian music composer was supposedly spotted by a netizen visiting Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan called Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj.

Palash Muchhal’s possible visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram

In a post on Reddit, the user shared, “I was watching the discussion by Premanand Maharaj ji on December 2nd, and I am certain that the masked individual in the front is Palash. I noticed he has the same mehendi on his fingers. I verified his mehendi photos and the NaamJap mala bag he carries.” The photo showed a man's face behind a mask as he stood among a huge crowd.

A comment on the post further solidified the piece of news with details such as his bodyguard and his mother being a part of the clip, with the absence of his father. Moreover, actor Rajpal Yadav was reportedly spotted with him as well, claiming that their close relationship may be the reason why they visited the spiritual leader together.

The musician was spotted at the airport for the first time since his wedding was postponed. Accompanied by his parents, the star did not interact with the paparazzi or address the cheating rumors floating on the internet. It has been speculated that the star was involved with other women, with some wild accusations involving the dance choreographers of his wedding, Gulnaaz and Nandika Dwivedi, in the claims. The two have since denied being a reason for the delay in the wedding, while the concerned parties remain tight-lipped about the ordeal, with only the groom’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, requesting privacy.

Scheduled to be held in Maharashtra's Sangli on November 23, the wedding saw many Indian women cricketers being a part of the celebrations. Neither the groom nor the bride has commented on the rumors and the change of plans in the past couple of weeks.

