Palash Muchhal also hospitalized amidst wedding ceremonies with Smriti Mandhana?

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana’s wedding plans faced a sudden setback after her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced heart attack–like symptoms on the eve of the ceremony. Scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, the wedding was postponed as the family rushed him to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

Following this, reports emerged that Smriti’s fiancé, music composer Palash Muchhal, also had a brief health scare. According to NDTV, Palash was admitted to a private hospital in Sangli after his condition worsened due to a viral infection and increased acidity. While the issue was not serious, he received treatment and later returned to Mumbai to rest.

Palash’s mother shares health update

Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, spoke about her son’s condition, saying, “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai… Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se pehle Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate.” She explained that Palash is extremely close to Smriti’s father and was emotionally affected by the sudden illness.

She added, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dusre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai.” This translates to Palash being hospitalized for four hours with IV treatment and tests, which all came back normal, but stress took a toll on his health.

Amita also mentioned that Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, traveled from Sangli to Mumbai to be with him while he recovers. “We have got Palash back to Mumbai now. He is feeling better and resting now… But stress is there,” she added.

Here’s what happened with Smriti’s father

Smriti Mandhana’s father’s sudden illness halted the wedding festivities. Dr. Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, told ANI that the heart attack–like symptoms were likely triggered by physical or mental stress from the hectic wedding preparations. The medical team is closely monitoring his condition, and if he continues to recover, he could be discharged soon.

The week-long celebration in Sangli was brought to a halt, and all remaining wedding rituals have been postponed indefinitely. The new wedding date will depend on Smriti’s father’s recovery progress.

