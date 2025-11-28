Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana's wedding choreographer breaks silence amidst cheating allegations: ‘Just because we know someone…’

The news of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal's wedding getting postponed led to numerous speculations and theories on social media. According to rumors, Palash cheated on Smriti with a dance choreographer. Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz were the names that surfaced on the internet, and netizens claimed the two were allegedly behind the postponement of Smriti and Palash's wedding. And now, Gulnaaz has finally cleared the air, urging people to refrain from spreading unfounded stories and stay respectful.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "I have noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me & my Friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital on the day of the wedding. Reports suggested that he suffered heart attack-like symptoms and was later discharged. Due to his hospitalisation, the wedding was postponed indefinitely. On the other hand, Palash was also admitted to the hospital, but was reported to be doing well.

As soon as such developments continued to circulate on social media, it spiralled into a full-blown internet controversy. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Smriti had removed all pictures and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram handle. What appeared to be a sudden health emergency quickly turned into a heated controversy.

An anonymous Reddit user's post went viral after making unverified claims that two choreographers, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz, who belong to the Bosco dance group, were involved in events that reportedly led to the wedding being called off. However, neither Smriti nor Palash has issued any statement regarding the issue.

