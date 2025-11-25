Palash Muchhal's mom breaks silence on his and Smriti Mandhana's postponed wedding, reveals what happened at Sangeet

Smriti Mandhana's wedding with musician-filmmaker Palash Muchhal hit a major roadblock after the cricketer's father, Srinivas Mandhana, had a heart-related condition. Soon after the couple called off their wedding ceremony, groom-to-be Palash was also admitted to the hospital after breaking down due to emotional turmoil. A day later, his sister and singer Palak Muchhal was spotted visiting him at a Mumbai Hospital. And now, Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal, has given an update on her son's health.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amita mentioned that it was Palash who decided not to tie the knot until Smriti's father gets well. “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better)," she said.

She further stated how Smriti's father's health took an emotional turmoil on Palash. “Since haldi was done, we didn't let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye, but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress),” Amita Muchhal added.

Palash's mother went on to reveal that Smriti's father was too happy, and he danced the whole night. “Ek din phele unhone bahut dance kiya. Woh bahut zyada khush the… Instagram pe stories dal rahe the. Uske baad jab hum baraat ki planning kar rahe the, unko takleef hui. Phele toh unhone bataya nahi, but jab badne lagi, ambulance bulai (A day earlier, he had been dancing a lot. He was extremely happy, even posting stories on Instagram. But later, while we were planning the baraat procession, he started feeling discomfort. At first, he didn’t say anything, but when it worsened, we called an ambulance).”

For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with longtime boyfriend Palash Muchhal was scheduled for November 23, 2025, in her hometown, Sangli. The marriage ceremony was called off when Smriti's father suffered a heart-related issue, which eventually affected Palash's health too. After cancelling the wedding, Smriti and her girl gang deleted all the wedding pics from their social media handles.

