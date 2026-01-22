Panchayat Season 5 OTT Release: When is new season of Jitendra Kumar’s show set to return online?

Panchayat has been one of the most interesting and popular shows released on OTT platforms over the years. After four successful seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for the web series’ fifth season. Here are the show’s OTT details.

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5?

Panchayat Season 5 will begin streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The series is expected to stream in 2026, as confirmed through the platform’s social media handle in an earlier post. However, an official release date has yet to be announced by the streaming partner.

Here’s the official update:

Actor Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in the popular series, had earlier indicated that the fifth season could arrive sometime between mid and late 2026. Speaking to OTTPlay, she revealed that the groundwork for Season 5 is already underway, with the writing process having begun.

According to her, the show should hit the streaming platform by mid to late 2026.

More about Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate who reluctantly takes up a job as the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera after struggling to find employment.

Over the years, his journey has been tumultuous, with him and his fellow villagers grappling with new goals, changing aspirations, and the familiar quirks of rural governance.

The last season ended on a major cliffhanger, with a political shift in Phulera, as Kranti Dev defeated Manju Devi to become the new Pradhan. With this significant change, the upcoming season is expected to explore altered dynamics, fresh rivalries, and power struggles, accompanied by humour and layered emotional moments.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar, Panchayat made its digital debut in 2020. With its inventive narration and rooted storytelling, the show quickly became a fan favourite.

Headlined by Jitendra Kumar, the series also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the show was remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam and Sivarapalli, respectively.

