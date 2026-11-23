Panchayat Season 5 is all set to begin streaming on Prime Video from December 3, 2026. Starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role once again, the new season promises more chaos in Phulera as Abhishek and Rinki's romance continues to blossom.

Panchayat Season 5 Trailer

In the 2-minute-and-36-second trailer, Abhishek and the other villagers are left in disbelief after Brij Bhushan Dubey is no longer the Pradhan of the Gram Panchayat. With the new administration triggering a series of chaotic events, Abhishek begins considering whether it is time to leave the village behind and pursue his MBA dreams.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Rinki continues to develop, adding another layer to his journey in Phulera.

Watch the trailer here:

In Season 4, Kranti Devi defeats Manju Devi by 73 votes, bringing the Dubey family's long-standing leadership in Phulera to an end. Bhushan emerges as the influential figure in the village.

Meanwhile, Abhishek scores an impressive 97th percentile in the CAT examination, opening the door to his MBA aspirations. However, with the change in village administration making his working environment increasingly difficult, he faces a dilemma about whether to leave Phulera or continue his responsibilities.

In Panchayat Season 5 , under the new administration, Abhishek faces a challenging work environment. The empty ground opposite the Panchayat office, previously associated with Brij Bhushan's gatherings, becomes a target of these restrictions and is marked with a peculiar sign.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Rinki's relationship comes out into the open, creating tension with Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi. As Abhishek considers taking their relationship forward, he prepares to seek their approval for marriage.

Cast and crew of Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat Season 5’s returning cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta , Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Ashok Pathak, Bulloo Kumar and others.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show is co-created by writer Chandan Kumar and producer Arunabh Kumar.

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