Panchayat Season 5: When will Jitendra Kumar starrer web series start streaming? Here's what we know

Panchayat Season 5, starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated shows yet to premiere on OTT. While an official release date has not been announced yet, the show’s director, Deepak Kumar Mishra, has revealed that it will likely premiere around October or November 2026.

Panchayat Season 5 Premiere Date

Speaking with India Today, Deepak Kumar Mishra said, “The editing process is currently underway. The exact release date has not been finalised yet. It could be around October or November.”

The filmmaker spilled more details about the new season and said, “Everyone’s lives will move forward. The elections are over. Pradhan Ji has lost. But the story will explore how his life moves forward after that, and how the lives of the other characters progress as well. How does a Pradhan who has lost an election now move around the village? What does he do?”

Mishra was also asked whether Panchayat Season 5 could mark the end of the popular series. Putting those speculations to rest, the director gave a straightforward response that there are no plans like that.

More about Panchayat

Panchayat follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate who reluctantly takes up a job as the secretary of a gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera after struggling to find employment.

Over the years, his journey has been tumultuous, with him and his fellow villagers grappling with new goals, changing aspirations, and the familiar quirks of rural governance.

The previous season ended on a major cliffhanger with a shift in Phulera, as Kranti Devi defeated Manju Devi to become the new Pradhan. With this significant change, the upcoming season is expected to explore altered dynamics, fresh rivalries, and power struggles, accompanied by humour and layered emotional moments.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat made its digital debut in 2020. With its inventive narration and rooted storytelling, the show quickly became a fan favourite.

Headlined by Jitendra Kumar , the series also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

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