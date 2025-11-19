Pankaj Tripathi makes producer debut with Perfect Family, to launch as India’s first YouTube series

Pankaj Tripathi is changing gears. The Mirzapur star is all set to turn into a producer for the first time, working behind the scenes for the upcoming series Perfect Family. The show will mark India’s foray into the YouTube series model with a pay model and allow fans to experience the music site’s transformation. Perfect Family has already locked a November 27 premiere on JAR SERIES’ YouTube channel, exciting fans to check out the actor’s new venture.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is challenging new boots to fill en route to his ladder of success. With the upcoming release of Perfect Family, the 49-year-old will turn into a producer for the first time. The project is an eight-episode dramedy that marks a significant disruption in India’s digital ecosystem. The show is presented as a JAR series and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner alongside Mohit Chhabra. With this, it will become India’s first-ever long-format series to launch on YouTube under a structured pay wall.

Across 8 episodes spanning 35-40 minutes each, the series will bring the chaos of typical Indian families under the spotlight.

Sharing his thoughts about turning into a first-time producer, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential. When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved; it’s a real story told with a warm, humorous touch. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them.”

Producer Ajay Rai added, “At JAR Pictures, we’ve always believed in expanding the possibilities of storytelling, not just in form but in how stories reach people. The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators. With a cast of this calibre and Pankaj stepping into production for the first time, Perfect Family felt like the right project to help define this new space. We’ve believed in this show from day one and can’t wait for audiences across the world to experience it.”

About Perfect Family

The show will tackle the Indian stigma around therapy in a very normal household that deals with its own issues. Their not-so-perfect demeanor will undergo a massive change as the whole family is put into group therapy after a situation involving their youngest daughter. It will take on the path of comedy to showcase the chaos that ensues in a family worried for its kid’s health as well as their own.

The ensemble cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, and more talented actors.

How to watch Perfect Family?

Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, Perfect Family will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel. However, out of its eight parts, only the first two will be made available for free, and will continue being so in order to give the viewers an idea of the offering at hand. Episode three onwards, viewers can unlock the remaining episodes through a single one-time Rs. 59 payment. Perfect Family will be accessible globally, aiming to target the billions of audience that prefer digital channels. It will follow in the footsteps of Aamir Khan starrer Sitare Zameen Par, which went for a direct YouTube release post its theatrical run, instead of opting for an OTT platform release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for Parivarik ManuRanjan; Filming begins in Lucknow