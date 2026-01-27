Parents-to-be Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram host intimate baby shower, share UNSEEN photos with friends

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are gearing up to become first-time parents. The couple recently commemorated the big moment by arranging a baby shower with attendance from their close friends and family. Photos from the event showcased the two happily smiling at the camera and excited for the big change in their lives.

The Hooda-Lin family is all set to welcome its first baby

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are ready to welcome a new baby into their home. After announcing their pregnancy back in November 2025, the couple has spoken about their anticipation of becoming first-time parents. Now, the couple is inching closer to the big moment and decided to hold an intimate celebration to ring it in. Photos shared online during the Republic Day weekend showed them dressed up for a homely baby shower.

The couple was seen dressed in traditional Indian wear with garland decor around them. Photos showed the parents-to-be making fun poses with baby socks and seemed to be having an overall gala time at their event. Guests snapped away with the couple and wished them well for this new addition to their family.

Previously, during an interview with Hindustan Times, mom-to-be Lin Laishram spoke about actor Randeep Hooda’s reaction to finding out that they are expecting, “It was beautiful – I saw so many emotions in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once." She further shared how hands-on the star was in regards to his baby, with him paying close attention to doctor’s visits as well as researching baby essentials.

After dating for many years, the couple got married in a traditional Manipuri wedding back in November 2023 in Imphal. The two held a separate reception for their industry friends in Mumbai later, which was attended by many stars, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Rasika Dugal, and more.

